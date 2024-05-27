Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $141.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of VC opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $159.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

