Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for 3.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Vontier worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.