Vow 1-Day Volume Reaches $532,918.99 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $240.18 million and $532,918.99 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

