Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $127.01 million and $6.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00006513 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,389.98 or 0.99993406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011633 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00113460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.43755542 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,172,096.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

