WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WKME. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WKME opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $800.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

