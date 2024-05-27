Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after purchasing an additional 562,256 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. 11,795,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

