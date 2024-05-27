Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.38. 11,795,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 18,698,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

