Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $76.60 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 876,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 4.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $76,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

