Weitz Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 358,699 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,507,000. Veralto accounts for 1.6% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.19. 1,867,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,472. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

