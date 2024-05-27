Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 175,000 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Liberty Live Group worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of LLYVK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 296,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,321. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

