Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.94.

CRM stock opened at $272.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,639,684 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

