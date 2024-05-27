Wells Fargo & Company Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

