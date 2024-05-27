Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $2,008,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Westlake by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $158.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

