Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WLK

Westlake Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $162.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock worth $2,008,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 99.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Westlake by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Westlake in the third quarter worth $3,011,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.