WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $31,940.68 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $31,940.68 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

