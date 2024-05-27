WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.