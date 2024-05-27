WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
