Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

