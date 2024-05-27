Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 3.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $51,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.84. 1,011,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $223.28 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

