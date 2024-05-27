Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $41,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADI traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

