WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,770. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

