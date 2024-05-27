Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wipro
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
Wipro Price Performance
WIT stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.