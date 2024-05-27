Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

