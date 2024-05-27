World Mobile Token (WMT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.22 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $180.12 million and $2.22 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00054511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000997 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,015,216 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

