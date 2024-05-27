Wulff Hansen & CO. Invests $236,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $99.67. 2,602,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,738. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

