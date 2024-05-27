Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 200 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.23. 651,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.