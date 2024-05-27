Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

