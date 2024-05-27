XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Raised to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.89.

XPeng stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in XPeng by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

