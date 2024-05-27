XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $8,038,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in XPeng by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

