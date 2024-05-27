XYO Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.02 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. XYO has a market capitalization of $112.02 million and approximately $862,378.36 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,217.03 or 1.00015070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011669 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00112721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00823685 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $762,952.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

