Zentry (ZENT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.95 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market cap of $224.22 million and approximately $27.95 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,356,522,776 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,354,419,814.83539 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.04171053 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $19,076,335.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

