Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Zuora Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zuora by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zuora by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zuora by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

