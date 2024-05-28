11,918 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Sar Wealth Management Group LLC

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,918. The company has a market capitalization of $384.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

