1,601 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,601 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,277,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.