168,379 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 3.3% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,653 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,753,000 after buying an additional 101,091 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 14,912,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,462,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

