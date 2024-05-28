18,115 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $154.62. 450,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,150. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

