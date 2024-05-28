2,280 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 410,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

