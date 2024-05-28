2,750 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.94. 736,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $143.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

