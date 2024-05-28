28,574 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

TECK traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,588. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.