3,025 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.58. 430,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

