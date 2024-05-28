3,494 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Sar Wealth Management Group LLC

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Consolidated Edison comprises 0.3% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,091. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.