35,498 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $260.66. The company had a trading volume of 277,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.45. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

