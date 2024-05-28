3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 411,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.