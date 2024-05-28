3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,059,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

MS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

