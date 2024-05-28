3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 597 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $589.77. The stock had a trading volume of 491,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,898. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.