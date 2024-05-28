3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 118,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. 4,417,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

