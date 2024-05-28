3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $311,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Trading Down 1.9 %
INTU traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,058. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.77.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on INTU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
