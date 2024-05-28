3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. 4,594,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,864,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

