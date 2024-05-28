3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 132,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of KO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
