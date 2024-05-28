3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $250.41. 116,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

