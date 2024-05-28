3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $118.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3M traded as high as $100.11 and last traded at $100.02. 1,064,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,619,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.67.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

3M Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.