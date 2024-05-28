3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $118.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3M traded as high as $100.11 and last traded at $100.02. 1,064,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,619,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.67.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
3M Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
