4,700 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. 1,186,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,244. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.